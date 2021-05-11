SF Logo

CASEY — The Salt Fork softball team lost twice to Casey-Westfield on Tuesday in a doubleheader.

The Storm lost the first game 13-3 as Macie Russell had three hits and a RBI, Kendall Cooley had two RBIs, Kendyl Hurt had three hits and Mackenzie Russell had two hits.

In the second game, Mackenzie Russell had two hits and a RBI, Karlie Cain had a RBI and Hurt had two hits as the Storm lost 10-2.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Casey

Game 1

Casey-Westfield 13, Salt Fork 3

SF`300`000`—`3`9`4

CW`103`072`—`13`14`1

WP — Brasier. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — SF: Hurt 3, Macie Russell 3, Mackenzie Russell CW: Repp 4, Brasier 3, Cutright, Squires. 2B — SF: Mackenzie Russell CW: Brasier 2, Squires, Cutright. 3B — SF: Hurt. CW: Richardson. RBIs — SF: Kendall Cooley 2, Macie Russell CW: Richardson 3, Repp, Redman, Mason, Cutright, Squires, Brasier.

Game 2

Casey-Westfield 10, Salt Fork 2

SF`100`100`0`—`2`5`6

CW`103`015`x`—`10`9`1

WP — Paige Cutright. LP — Mackenzie Russell. Two or more hits — SF: Kendyl Hurt, Russell CW: Eva Richardson, Cutright. 2B — CW: Richardson, Emma Mason 3B — CW: Richardson. RBIs — SF: Russell, Karlie Cain CW: Cutright 2, Richardson, Mason, Kennedy Repp.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you