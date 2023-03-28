BROADLANDS — The Salt Fork softball team had 13 hits as they beat Heritage 18-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
Alexa Jamison had five hits with two home runs and four RBIs for the Storm, while Karli McGee had two hits and five RBIs, Kailey Frischkorn had two hits and two RBIs and winning pitcher Karlie Cain, Kendyl Hurt, Ava Ringstrom and Sailor Pacot each had one RBI.
Cain had six strikeouts on the mound for Salt Fork, who will play Paris on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 18, Heritage 1
Salt Fork`425`43`— `18 `13` 0
Heritage`100`00`—`1`3`4
WP — Karlie Cain. LP — Paul. Two or more hits — SF:Alexa Jamison 5, Macie Russell, Karli McGee, Kailey Frischkorn. 2B — SF: Russell. HR — SF: Jamison 2. RBIs — SF: McGee 5, Jamison 4, Frischkorn 2, Kendyl Hurt, Ava Ringstrom, Cain, Sailor Pacot.
