CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team scored runs in five of its six innings on offense Tuesday in a 11-2 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Karli McGee had two doubles and three RBIs for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell each had two hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Kendyl Hurt and Ava Ringstrom each had one RBI.
Hurt had 11 strikeouts on the mound for the Storm, who will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2
GCMS`000`002`0`— `2 `6` 4
Salt Fork`130`322`x`—`11`9`1
WP — Kendyl Hurt LP — Rosendahl. Two or more hits — GCMS: Rosendahl 3 SF: Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell, Karli McGee. 2B — GCMS: McDonald, Rosendahl SF: McGee 2, Jamison, Ava Ringstrom. 3B — GCMS: Rosendahl. SF: Russell. RBIs — GCMS: Rosendahl, Boundy SF: McGee 4, Jamison, Russell, Hurt, Ringstrom.
