CATLIN — Paced by a strong effort from pitcher Kendyl Hurt, the Salt Fork softball team defeated Villa Grove 3-0 on Monday.
Hurt had four strikeouts and only gave up two hits for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison had two hits and Macie Russell had a RBI.
The Storm will face Heritage on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 3, Villa Grove 0
Villa Grove`000`000`0`— `0 `2` 1
Salt Fork`201`000`x`—`3`4`0
WP — Kendyl Hurt. LP — Lillard. Two or more hits — SF: Alexa Jamison. 2B — VG: Reardon. RBIs — SF: Macie Russell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.