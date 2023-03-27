SF Logo

CATLIN — Paced by a strong effort from pitcher Kendyl Hurt, the Salt Fork softball team defeated Villa Grove 3-0 on Monday.

Hurt had four strikeouts and only gave up two hits for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison had two hits and Macie Russell had a RBI.

The Storm will face Heritage on Tuesday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Catlin

Salt Fork 3, Villa Grove 0

Villa Grove`000`000`0`— `0 `2` 1

Salt Fork`201`000`x`—`3`4`0

WP — Kendyl Hurt. LP — Lillard. Two or more hits — SF: Alexa Jamison. 2B — VG: Reardon. RBIs — SF: Macie Russell.

