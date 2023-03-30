CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team took the lead early and held on to a 5-0 win over Paris on Thursday.
Kendyl Hurt had five strikeouts on the mound for the Storm and was helped by two runs in the first and two more in the third.
Kailey Frischkorn had two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Karli McGee had a RBI, Hurt had three hits and Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell each had two hits.
The Storm will play at the LeRoy Invitational on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 5, Paris 0
Paris`000`000`0`— `0 `4` 2
Salt Fork`202`100`x`—`5`9`1
WP — Kendyl Hurt. LP — Smith. Two or more hits — SF: Hurt 3, Macie Russell, Alexa Jamison. 3B — SF: Jamison. RBIs — SF: Kailey Frischkorn 2, Karli McGee.
