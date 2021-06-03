FISHER — Salt Fork pitcher Mackenzie Russell had 10 strikeouts on the mound and gave up only two hits as the Storm beat Fisher 8-0 in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal on Thursday.
Russell also had three hits and a RBI for the Storm, while Jaiden Baum had four hits with three doubles and two RBIs, Kendyl Hurt and Kailey Frischkorn each had two hits with a solo home run, Brynlee Keeran had two RBIs and Macie Russell had an RBI.
Salt Fork is 10-10 and will play Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond on Friday at 4:30 p.m. for the regional title.
PREP SOFTBALL
IHSA Class 1A Regional
At Fisher
Salt Fork 8, Fisher 0
Salt Fork`201`202`1`—`8`16`0
Fisher`000`000`0`—`0`2`0
WP —Mackenzie Russell. LP — Stipp. Two or more hits — SF: Jaiden Baum 4, Mackenzie Russell 3, Kendyl Hurt, Kailey Frischkorn. 2B — SF: Baum 3, Hurt, Brynlee Keeran, Mackenzie Russell. HR — SF: Hurt, Frischkorn. RBIs — SF: Baum 2, Keenran 2, Hurt, Frischkorn, Mackenzie Russell, Macie Russell.
