VILLA GROVE — The Salt Fork softball team got only one hit as the Storm lost to Meridian 9-0 on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Brenna Boyd got the only hit for the Storm, while Kendyl Hurt had three strikeouts in the loss.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Villa Grove
Meridian 9, Salt Fork 0
Salt Fork`000`00`— `0 `1` 0
Meridian`141`12`—`9`16`0
WP — Katy Hendricks. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — M: Hale 4, Smith 3, Snow 2, Lucas, Snow. 2B — M: Smith, Hale, Renfro, Snow. 3B — M: Smith, Snow. HR — M: Hendricks, Snow. RBIs — M: Snow 3, Smith 2, Hale 2, Hendricks, Snow.
