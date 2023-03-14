CATLIN — In a chilly setting on Tuesday, the Salt Fork softball team had a hot finish for its opener.
Down 10-0 entering the sixth inning, the Storm would score six in the sixth, four in the seventh and the winning run in the eighth for a 11-10 win over St. Joseph-Ogden.
Freshman Sailor Pacot was 2-for-3 for Salt Fork with three RBIs and the walkoff RBI in the bottom of the eighth. Alexa Jamison was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Macie Russell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Storm will face Blue Ridge on Friday.
