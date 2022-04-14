SF Logo

CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team could not keep up with Watseka on Thursday as the Storm lost 13-3 in six innings.

Kendyl Hurt had 15 strikeouts on the mound for Salt Fork and had two hits, while Kenzie Childs had two hits and a RBI and Bri Filiscky and Karlie Cain each had one RBI.

The Storm will play Unity on Saturday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Catlin

Watseka 13, Salt Fork 3

Watseka`114`061`— `13 `13` 0

Salt Fork`002`100`—`3`7`0

WP — Corzine. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — W: Denault, Hoy, Peterson, Newell, Wittenborn SF: Hurt, Kenzie Childs. 2B — W: Petersen 2, Wittenborn, Corzine, McTaggart, Hoy, Denault. SF: Karlie Cain, Kailey Frischkorn. RBIs — W: Wittenborn 2, Petersen 2, Denault, Newell, Hoy. SF: Cain, Childs, Bri Filicsky.

