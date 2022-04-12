FISHER — The Salt Fork softball team were defeated 15-0 in five innings by Fisher on Tuesday.
Rozlyn Maring had the lone hit for the Storm, who will face Watseka on Thursday.
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain ending early. Partial clearing and windy late. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 12:27 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.