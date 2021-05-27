CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team was able to rally in the seventh inning to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4-3 on Thursday.
Brynlee Keeran had three hits with two RBIs for the Storm, including the final run with a single in the seventh, while Mackenzie Russell had two hits and a RBI with 13 strikeouts on the mound and Amelia Birge had a RBI.
Bailee Whittaker had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Maddelyn Roach had a RBI double.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3
Geo-RF`000`101`1`—`3`5`3
Salt Fork`000`111`1`—`4`8`2
WP — Mackenzie Russell . LP — Makaelyn Lagacy. Two or more hits — GRF: Bailee Whittaker SF: Brynlee Keeran 3, Russell, Jaiden Baum. 2B — GRF: Maddelyn Roach SF: Keeran. RBIs — GRF: Whittaker, Roach SF: Keeran 2, Russell, Amelia Birge.
