CATLIN — Kendyl Hurt did a little bit of everything on Tuesday.
The Salt Fork pitcher drove in the only run of the game in the first inning and only gave up three hits on the mound with 10 strikeouts as the Storm beat Fisher 1-0.
Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell and Ava Ringstrom each got a hit for Salt Fork off Fisher starter Kylan Arndt, who had three strikeouts and also gave up three hits.
The Storm will face Watseka on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 1, Fisher 0
Fisher`000`000`0`— `0 `3` 0
Salt Fork`100`000`x`—`1`3`3
WP — Kendyl Hurt. LP — Kylan Arndt. RBIs — SF: Hurt.
