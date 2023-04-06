CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team took a 9-3 lead after three innings, but held on to beat Covington 10-8 on Thursday.
Kendyl Hurt had wo hits with three RBIs for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison had two hits and two RBIs, Kailey Frischkorn had two RBIs and winning pitcher Karlie Cain and Sailor Pacot each had a RBI
Hannah Holycross had four hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had two hits and two RBIs, losing pitcher Emma Holycross, Tyra Hammer and Elli Williamson each had one RBI.
The Storm will face Hoopeston Area on Monday, while the Trojans will play North Newton on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 10, Covington 8
Covington`012`200`3`— `8 `13` 1
Salt Fork`414`001`x`—`10`8`2
WP — Karlie Cain. LP — Emma Holycross. Two or more hits — C: Hannah Holycross 4, Alex Sutherlin, Lilly Pigg SF: Alexa Jamison, Kendyl Hurt. 2B — C: Sutherlin, Pigg SF: Hurt, Jamison. RBIs — C: Sutherlin 2, Hannah Holycross 2, Emma Holycross, Tyra Hammer, Elli Williamson SF: Jamison 2, Hurt 2, Kailey Frischkorn 2, Sailor Pacot, Cain.
