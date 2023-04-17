TOLONO — The Salt Fork softball team took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Unity scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to win 13-3 on Saturday.
Kendyl Hurt had two hits and a RBI for the Storm, while Karli McGee and Kailey Frischkorn each had one RBI.
The Storm will try to regroup on Monday against Schlarman Academy.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tolono
Unity 13, Salt Fork 3
Salt Fork`200`010`— `3 `6` 3
Unity`344`101`—`13`13`1
WP — Miller. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — SF: Hurt U: Beckett 3, Adkins, Tarr, Haas. 2B — SF: Alexa Jamison U: Adkins 2, Beckett. 3B — SF: Karlie McGee. RBIs — SF: Hurt, McGee, Kailey Frischkorn U: Beckett 3, Tarr 2, Miller 2, Adkins, Sarver, Rothe.
