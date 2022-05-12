CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team fought hard, but lost to Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Thursday.
Bri Filicsky had three hits and three RBIs for the Storm, while Brynlee Keeran had two hits and a RBI, Kailey Frischkorn and Karlie Cain each had one RBI, Kenzie Childs had three hits and Kendyl Hurt and Hadley Pierce each had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Salt Fork 6
PBL`203`400`0`— `9 `15` 0
Salt Fork`202`002`0`—`6`14`1
WP — Emma Steiner. LP — Karlie Cain. Two or more hits — PBL: Carly Mutchmore 3, Averi Garrett 3, Arnett Lorena, Aubrey Busboom, Kendyl Badgley SF: Bri Filiscky 3, Kenzie Childs 3, Hadley Pierce, Kendyl Hurt, Brynlee Keeran. 2B — PBL: Busboom, Garnett, Charley Ulrich SF: Pierce 2, Hurt, Filiscky. 3B — PBL: Busboom. SF: Frischkorn, Karlie Cain. RBIs — PBL: Busboom 4, Garrett 3, Ulrich, Badgley SF:Filiscky 3, Frischkorn, Cain, Keeran.
