TUSCOLA — Late-inning comebacks was a theme this season for the Salt Fork Storm softball team.
It started with the season-opening victory against St. Joseph-Ogden and unfortunately it ended Tuesday night with a 3-2 loss to the Heyworth Hornets in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Sectional at Ervin Park.
"We had the momentum but it just didn't happen today,'' said Salt Fork coach Kayln Learnard. "We came back and got within one run and felt pretty good, but we just couldn't finish the comeback.
"If you reflect back over our season, in the first game against St. Joseph-Ogden, we were down 10-0 and we clawed back to win 11-10. That's how this team played all year, so it wasn't super surprising that we would comeback tonight.''
The Storm (24-9-1) found themselves trailing the Hornets 3-0 after four innings.
Finally in the fifth, Salt Fork put together its best offensive inning. Kenzie Childs got it started when she reached on an error, with two outs and pinch-runner Madison Tucker on second base, sophomore Alexa Jamison, who had two hits in the contest, reached on another error after hitting a smash up the middle.
Now, with runners on first and third, junior Macie Russell lined a shot to right that one-hopped the fence and driving home both Tucker and Jamsion, cutting Heyworth's lead to 3-2.
"We struggled for a little bit against their pitcher (Emma Slayback), she threw a little bit faster than we normally see,'' said Russell. "She was hittable, it just took us a couple times through the lineup to get our timing down.''
That brought Salt Fork senior pitcher Kendyl Hurt to the plate with the tying run on third base.
Slayback got out of the inning with one of her 13 strikeouts.
"There is nobody else that I would rather have had at the plate in that situation,'' Learnard said. "She has been big for us all year. It just didn't happen this time.''
The Storm went down in order in the sixth and seventh innings to come up one run short.
"Once we got behind, it was a struggle,'' Russell admitted. "That happens in softball and it just happened to us today.''
Learnard acknowledged falling behind against Slayback wasn't the ideal situation.
"When you dig yourself a hole against a pitcher like that, it's going to be very difficult to comeback,'' Learnard said. "We did everything we could, but it just wasn't enough.''
Heyworth (18-4-1) scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings against Hurt.
Their tallies in the second and third innings were aided by an error, wild pitches and a passed ball leading to both runs being unearned.
"Against a team this good, you can't give them free bases and unearned runs,'' Learnard said. "Kendyl battled hard, but it just didn't pan out for us.''
The run in the fourth inning from the Hornets came on a solo home run by Bailey Brooks.
Heyworth advances to Friday's sectional championship game where the Hornets will play the LeRoy Panthers, coached by former Catlin grad Doug Hageman.
LeRoy advanced into the title game with a walk-off 2-run homer from Emily Mennenga.
Friday's sectional championship game at Ervin Park is set for 5 p.m.
