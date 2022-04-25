CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team rolled past Chrisman 22-3 in four innings on Monday.
Macie Russell had three hits with a home run and five RBIs for the Storm, while Rozlyn Maring had three hits and three RBIs, Hadley Pierce had two hits and four RBIs and Brynlee Keeran and Kenzie Childs each had two hits and two RBIs. Every batter for Salt Fork had a hit.
Kendyl Hurt had seven strikeouts and gave up only three hits for Salt Fork.
