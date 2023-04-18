DANVILLE — The Salt Fork softball team cruised to a 16-0 win in four innings over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Alexa Jamison had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Macie Russell had three hits with two RBIs, Kendyl Hurt had two hits with an RBI and Karlie McGee allowed only one hit with two strikeouts.
Deana Linares had the lone hit for the Hilltoppers.
Salt Fork will take on Milford on Wednesday, while Schlarman will play Iroquois West on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.