PAXTON — The Salt Fork softball team had nine hits as the Storm beat out Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11-0 on Thursday.
Karli McGee gave up one hit and four strikeouts on the mound and had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for the Storm, while Kendyl Hurt had two hits and two RBIs, Kailey Frischkorn had two RHIs, Ava Ringstrom had two hits and a RBI and Kenzie Childs had one RBI.
The Storm will play Tuscola on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Paxton
Salt Fork 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Salt Fork`301`43`— `11 `9` 2
PBL`000`00`—`0`1`2
WP — Karli McGee. LP — Busboom. Two or more hits — SF: McGee, Kendyl Hurt, Ava Ringstrom. 2B — SF: McGee. RBIs — SF: Hurt 2, McGee 2, Frischkorn 2, Ringstrom, Kenzie Childs.
