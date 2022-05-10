CATLIN — Kendyl Hurt had 15 strikeouts on the mound as Salt Fork beat Armstrong-Potomac 8-1 on Tuesday.
Hurt also had four hits with two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Brynlee Keeran had four hits and three RBIs and Kailey Frischkorn, Brianna Filiscky and Brenna Boyd each had one RBI.
Laney Duden had one RBI and Carlyn Crozier had two hits for Armstrong-Potomac.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 8, Armstrong-Potomac 1
A-P`010`000`0`— `1 `5` 0
Salt Fork`202`121`x`—`8`13`1
WP — Kendyl Hurt. LP — Denley Heller. Two or more hits — AP: Carlyn Crozier SF: Hurt 4, Brynlee Keeran 4. 2B — AP: Crozier SF: Hurt 2, Keeran. 3B — SF: Hurt, Keeran, Kailey Frischkorn. RBIs — AP: Laney Duden SF: Keeran 3, Hurt 2, Frischkorn, Brenna Boyd, Bri Filiscky.
