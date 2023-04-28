PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 5, Salt Fork 2
Salt Fork `000 `011 `0 `— `2 `6 `2
Westville `101 `201 `x `— `5 `10 `0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — Salt Fork: Alexa Jamison 2, Macie Russell 2. Westville: Laney Cook 2, Ariel Clarkston 2, Lilly Kiesel 2. 2B — Salt Fork: Jamison 2, Hurt. Westville: Cook 2, Clarkston, Kiesel. HR — Westville: Abby Sabalaskey, Jazmyn Bennett. RBIs — Salt Fork: Jamison, Ava Ringstrom. Westville: Sabalaskey, Cook, Kiesel, Bennett, Izzy Sliva.
Records — Salt Fork 16-7 overall, 6-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Westville 18-3 overall, 7-0 in the VVC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.