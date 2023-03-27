New Westvillelogo

FARMER CITY — Abby Sabalaskey had a perfect game with 15 strikeouts as the Westville softball team beat Unity 11-0 on Monday.

Laney Cook had two hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Ariel Clarkston, Madison Jones and Lilly Kiesel each had two hits and a RBI and Izzy Silva had a RBI.

The Tigers are 4-1 and will face Urbana on Tuesday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Farmer City

Westville 11, Farmer City 0

Westville`003`044`— `11 `12` 0

Farmer City`000`000`—`0`0`6

WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP —Schlieper. Two or more hits — W: Ariel Clarkston, Laney Cook, Madison Jones, Lilly Kiesel. 2B — W: Kiesel. 3B — W: Cook. RBIs — W: Cook 2, Clarkston, Jones, Kiesel, Izzy Silva.

