FARMER CITY — Abby Sabalaskey had a perfect game with 15 strikeouts as the Westville softball team beat Unity 11-0 on Monday.
Laney Cook had two hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Ariel Clarkston, Madison Jones and Lilly Kiesel each had two hits and a RBI and Izzy Silva had a RBI.
The Tigers are 4-1 and will face Urbana on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Farmer City
Westville 11, Farmer City 0
Westville`003`044`— `11 `12` 0
Farmer City`000`000`—`0`0`6
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP —Schlieper. Two or more hits — W: Ariel Clarkston, Laney Cook, Madison Jones, Lilly Kiesel. 2B — W: Kiesel. 3B — W: Cook. RBIs — W: Cook 2, Clarkston, Jones, Kiesel, Izzy Silva.
