WESTVILLE — Westville softball pitcher Abby Sabalaskey pitched a perfect game with 11 strikeouts as the Tigers beat Iroquois West 16-0 on Thursday.
The Tigers had 15 runs in the first inning with Madison Jones getting three RBIs, Aubrie Jenkins and McKynze Carico getting two RBIs and Sabalaskey, Ariel Clarkston, Desi Darnell and Lydia Gondzur each getting one RBI.
The Tigers are 13-1 and 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 16, Iroquois West 0
I. West`000`0`— `0 `0` 3
Westville`(15)10`x`—`16`6`0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Huff. Two or more hits — W: Aubrie Jenkins. 2B — W: Sabalaskey, Madison Jones. RBIs — W: Jones 3, Jenkins 2, McKynze Carico 2, Sabalaskey, Ariel Clarkston, Desi Darnell, Lydia Gondzur.
Records — Westville 13-1 overall, 4-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.