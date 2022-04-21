FITHIAN — Karsen Rupp and Gracie Enos teamed up to give up four hits and eight strikeouts as the Oakwood softball team beat Heritage 10-0 on Thursday.
Savannah Nevitt had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Samantha Dunavan and Bella Bradford each had two hits and a RBI and Rupp, Alaina Rothwell and Olivia Fegett each had one RBI.
The Comets play Salt Fork on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 10, Heritage 0
Heritage`000`00`— `0 `4` 3
Oakwood`225`1x`—`10`10`2
WP — Karsen Rupp. LP — Paul. Two or more hits — H: Struck O: Savannah Nevitt, Samantha Dunavan, Bella Bradford. 2B — O: Nevitt 2, Gracie Enos, Olivia Fegett. 3B — O: Rupp. RBIs — O: Nevitt 2, Dunavan, Bradford, Rupp, Fegett, Alania Rothwell.
