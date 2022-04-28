FITHIAN — The Oakwood softball team made quick work of Chrisman on Thursday with a 14-1 win.
Alaina Rothwell had two hits with four RBIs for the Comets, while Samantha Dunavan, Savannah Nevitt and Ashlynn Pinnick each got one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 14, Chrisman 1
Chrisman`000`10`— `1 `1` 6
Oakwood`153`5x`—`14`7`0
WP — Karsen Rupp. LP — Radke. Two or more hits — O: Alania Rothwell. 2B — O: Ashlynn Pinnick. RBIs — C: Knight O: Rothwell 4, Savannah Nevitt, Samantha Dunavan, Pinnick.
