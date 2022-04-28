Oakwood logo

FITHIAN — The Oakwood softball team made quick work of Chrisman on Thursday with a 14-1 win.

Alaina Rothwell had two hits with four RBIs for the Comets, while Samantha Dunavan, Savannah Nevitt and Ashlynn Pinnick each got one RBI.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Fithian

Oakwood 14, Chrisman 1

Chrisman`000`10`— `1 `1` 6

Oakwood`153`5x`—`14`7`0

WP — Karsen Rupp. LP — Radke. Two or more hits — O: Alania Rothwell. 2B — O: Ashlynn Pinnick. RBIs — C: Knight O: Rothwell 4, Savannah Nevitt, Samantha Dunavan, Pinnick.

