MILFORD — The Oakwood softball team wrapped up a 8-7 win over Milford from a game that was suspended on April 15 on Thursday.
Samantha Dunavan had a home run and three RBIs for the Comets, while Alaina Rothwell had two hits and three RBIs, Audrey Schnaus had two hits and two RBIs and Karsen Rupp had two hits.
Abby Storm had three hits and four RBIs for Milford, while Emmaleah Marshino had three hits with a home run and two RBIs and Alivia Schmink had a RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 8, Milford 7
Milford`100`411`0`— `7 `10` 0
Oakwood`014`300`x`—`8`11`0
WP — Gracie Enos. LP — Kirstyn Lucht. Two or more hits — M: Abby Storm 3, Emmaleah Marshino O: Karsen Rupp, Alania Rothwell, Audrey Schnaus. 2B — M: Storm 2, Lexy Puetz. 3B — M: Brynlee Wright. HR — M: Marshino. O: Samantha Dunavan. RBIs — M: Storm 4, Marshino 2, Alyvia Schmink O: Dunavan 3, Rothwell 3, Schnaus 2.
