BROADLANDS — The Oakwood softball team cruised to a 23-6 win in their opener against Heritage.
The Comets scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning and would go from there, getting 16 hits as they ended the game in four innings.
Lacey Harrison had five RBIs to lead Oakwood, while Madison Stuebe had three RBIs and Savannah Nevitt, Karsen Rupp, Audrey Acord and Tiffany Paris each had two RBIs.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Broadlands
Oakwood 23, Heritage 6
Oakwood`(12)03`8`—`23`16`4
Heritage`204`0`—`6`5`2
WP — Karsen Rupp. LP — Malani Smithenry. Two or more hits — O: Savannah Nevitt 3, Rupp 3, Madison Stuebe, Tiffany Paris, Lacey Harrison, Audrey Acord. 2B — O: Nevitt, Stuebe, Harrison, Acord H: Smithhenry. 3B — O: Stuebe. H: Bri Struck. HR — O: Paris. RBIs — O: Harrison 5, Stuebe 3, Acord 2, Paris 2, Nevitt 2, Rupp 2, Ashlyn Pinnick, Audrey Schnaus, Olivia Feggett, Alyssa McCoy, Lyrik Talbert H: Smithenry 2, Struck 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.