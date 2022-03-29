Oakwood logo

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood softball team scored six runs in the fourth inning to got on to beat Shiloh 8-4 on Tuesday.

Winning pitcher Karsen Rupp hit a solo home run and had six strikeouts on the mound for the Comets, while Olivia Fegett had three RBIs, Alaina Rothwell had two hits and two RBIs and Audrey Schnaus added one RBI..

The Comets will face Blue Ridge on Wednesday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Oakwood

Oakwood 8, Shiloh 4

Shiloh`101`011`0`— `4 `5` 0

Oakwood`010`601`x`—`8`6`0

WP — Karsen Rupp. LP — Luth. Two or more hits — O: Alaina Rothwell. 2B — S:Dudley. HR — S: Luth. O: Rupp. RBIs — S: Luth, Houlihan, Budd, Lindsey O: Fegett 3, Rothwell 2, Rupp, Audrey Schnaus.

Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.

