CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team started the season with an 11-2 win over South Putnam on Tuesday.
Jenna Bailey and Ava Martin each hit home runs for the Falcons, while Bailey, and McKenzie Crowder each had three RBIs, Tera Thompson had two hits and two RBIs, abdBailee Starkey had a RBI.
Emily Fitzwater had seven strikeouts and gave up three hits for North Vermillion.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 11, South Putnam 2
S. Putnam`000`011`0`—`2 `3`5
N. Vermillion`010`532`x`—`11`11`2
WP — Emily Fitzwater. LP — Brionna Egold. Two or more hits — NV: McKenzie Crowder, Ava Martin, Alexis Brink, Tera Thompson. 2B — SP: Ayanna Nees NV: Thompson 2, Martin, Brink, Crowder, Fitzwater. HR — NV: Jenna Bailey, Martin. RBIs — SP: Chloe Pistelli NV: Bailey 3, Crowder 3, Thompson 2, Starkey, Martin.
