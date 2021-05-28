LAFAYETTE, Ind. – North Vermillion won the 1A Sectional 53 softball title by defeating the Covington Trojans 7-1 at Lafayette Central Catholic.
It was the third consecutive sectional title for the Falcons who move their record to 15-10 on the season.
Ardie Kilgore, the North Vermillion head coach said the key to the victory was the win the night before.
In that contest, the Falcons trailed 9-3 going into the sixth inning only to score five in that frame and two more in the seventh to pick up the 10-9 decision.
“We’ve told the kids all season about resiliency – about playing to the last pitch – and they did that last game,” Kilgore explained.
“And I think that carried right into this game because, instead of our usual slow start, we came out fast.”
After Covington managed only a single by Emily Holycross in the top of the first, the Falcons came to bat and used singles by Callie Naylor and Fitzwater followed by a double from Ava Martin to take a quick 2-0 lead.
Covington again managed only a single in the second, this one by Lauryn Kempen, before North Vermillion came to the plate again.
In their half of the inning, the team got singles from Emma Eastlund, Naylor, Fitzwater and Martin to push two more runs across the plate.
“I like small ball,” Kilgore said earlier in the year. “We won’t over power anyone, but we’ll grind out runs.”
The Trojans responded with a run in the third and threatened more as Elli Williamson was hit by a pitch, Paige Messmore singled and Holycross doubled Williamson home.
Messmore tried to make it home, but brilliant relays from Peyton Crowder in center field to shortstop Martin to catcher Alexis Brink cut down Messmore before she crossed the plate.
Briley Peyton followed up with a double that moved Holycross to third, but they died on the bases as the next batter flied out to left.
No one scored against until the Falcons added one in the fifth on a single, a walk, another single and a sacrifice fly by Naylor for a 5-1 score.
North Vermillion added two insurance runs in the sixth on a double by Martin, a walk and a two-RBI double by Hailey Hamilton to make it 7-1.
When Covington could not score in the top of the seventh, the game was over and the Falcons had their sectional title.
“I told these girls on March 8, the first day of softball, ‘You can win the sectional’,” Kilgore said. “I don’t think they believed me then, but they grew into it.”
For Ryan Sowers, the Covington head coach, the season was one of growth, development and “putting the puzzle together.” He said, “We came into this year with no seniors so we started out doing lots of evaluations.
“We were moving people, trying to teach fundamentals and trying to teach leadership.”
Sowers said the team who played in the sectional was quite a bit different than the one that started the season.
“We made lots of progress and I think with where we started, getting eleven wins is great,” he said. “We played hard in this game, but I hope the girls remember the moment and the pain of losing to drive them for better things in the future.”
With the win, North Vermillion will host Sectional 54 winner Sheridan who are 13-6 on the season in a regional game on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.