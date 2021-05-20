COVINGTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team had 13 hits as they shut out Covington 10-0 in six innings on Thursday.
Emma Eastlund had two hits and two RBIs, while Jenna Bailey had three hits and a RBI, Tera Thompson had two hits and a RBI, winning pitcher Emily Fitzwater and Cami Pearman each had one RBI and Ava Martin had two hits. Fitzwater had 15 strikeouts on the mound.
Briley Peyton had two hits for Covington, who is 9-15 and will face Fountain Central on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Covington, Ind.
North Vermillion 10, Covington 0
Covington`000`000`—`0`3`4
N. Vermillion`022`303`—`10`13`1
WP — Emily Fitzwater. LP — Briley Peyton. Two or more hits — C: Peyton NV: Jenna Bailey 3, Ava Martin, Tera Thompson, Emma Eastlund. 2B — NV: Bailey, Martin. RBIs — NV: Eastlund 2, Thompson, Fitzwater, Bailey, Cami Pearman.
