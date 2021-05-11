TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team had a late rally, but would fall to Terre Haute South 4-3 on Tuesday.
Ava Martin had three hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, while Emily Fitzwater had two hits and a RBI and McKenzie Crowder had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute South 4, North Vermillion 3
N. Vermillion`000`001`2`—`3`10`4
THS`101`020`x`—`4`5`1
WP — Hannah Krockenberger. LP — Emily Fitzwater. Two or more hits — NV: Ava Martin 3, Fitzwater, McKenzie Crowder 2B — NV: Fitzwater 2, Martin. RBIs — NV: Martin 2, Fitzwater THS: Marlee Loudermile 2, Payton Simmons.
