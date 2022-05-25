NV logo

MONTEZUMA, Ind. — With a pitcher's duel in play the North Vermillion softball team were able to make the most out of its three hits.

The Falcons got past Faith Christian 2-1 on Wednesday in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional.

Addi Burns had four strikeouts and scattered seven hits for the Falcons, while Ava Martin had an two-RBI double.

With the win, North Vermillion will take on host Riverton Parke on Thursday for the sectional title. Riverton Parke beat Fountain Central 12-2 in the other semifinal.

PREP SOFTBALL

IHSAA Sectional

At Montezuma, Ind.

North Vermillion 2, Faith Christian 1

F. Christian`000`001`0`— `1 `7` 0

N. Vermillion`000`200`x`—`2`3`1

WP — Addi Burns. LP — Payton.  2B — NV: Ava Martin 3B — FC: Schoenradt. RBIs — FC: Harper NV: Martin.

