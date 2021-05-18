COVINGTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team scored five runs in the top of the 10th to get a 8-6 win over Covington on Tuesday.
Tera Thompson and Emma Eastlund each had two RBIs for North Vermillion, while winning pitcher Jenna Bailey, Cami Pearman and McKenzie Crowder each had two hits and a RBI, and Alexis Brink had one RBI.
Losing pitcher Briley Peyton had three hits with two doubles for Covington, while Tyra Hamer had three RBIs, Holly Linville had two hits and two RBIs and Paige Messmore had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Covington, Ind.
North Vermillion 8, Covington 6
N. Vermillion`000`003`000`5`— `8`12`4
Covington`200`000`100`3`—`6`7`2
WP — Jenna Bailey. LP — Briley Peyton. Two or more hits — NV: Bailey, Cami Pearman, McKenzie Crowder C: Peyton 3, Holly Linville, Paige Messmore. 2B — NV: Tera Thompson C: Peyton 2, Tyra Hammer. 3B — C: Linville. RBIs — NV: Thompson 2, Emma Eastlund 2, Bailey, Pearman, Crowder, Alexis Brink C: Hammer 3, Linville 2.
