DUGGER, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good in a 6-4 win over Dugger Union on Thursday.
Jenna Bailey had three hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, while Cami Pearman had two hits and two RBIs and Bailee Starkey had a RBI.
Emily Fitzwater had nine strikeouts to get the win on the mound, while Bailey got the final out on a strikeout.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Dugger, Ind.
North Vermillion 6, Dugger Union 4
N. Vermillion`103`000`2`—`6`11`1
Dugger`000`103`0`—`4`6`1
WP — Emily Fitzwater. LP — Brianna Cobb. Save — Jenna Bailey. Two or more hits — NV: Bailey 3, Ava Martin, Cami Pearman. 2B — NV: Bailey, Fitzwater, Pearman. RBIs — NV: Bailey 2, Pearman 2, Bailee Starkey D: Cobb 2, Jackie Smith, Lynnisha Medley.
