CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team scored seven runs in the first inning and went from there to beat Oakwood 17-9 on Tuesday.
Jenna Bailey had four RBIs for the Falcons, while Ava Martin had two RBIs, Alexi Brink had three hits and one RBI, Addi Burns and Tera Thompson had two hits and a RBI, Cami Pearman and Olivia Baker each had one RBI and Callie Naylor had three hits.
Savannah Nevitt and Samanthan Dunavan each had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Karsen Rupp and Alania Rothwell each had two hits and one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 17, Oakwood 9
Oakwood`010`602`0`— `9 `9` 7
N. Vermillion`725`003`x`—`17`14`7
WP — Shaylyn Starkey. LP — Karsen Rupp. Two or more hits — O: Savannah Nevitt, Samantha Dunavan, Karsen Rupp, Alaina Rothwell NV: Alexis Brink 3, Callie Naylor 3, Addi Burns, Tera Thompson. 2B — O: Nevitt NV: Brink. 3B — O: Rupp. RBIs — O: Nevitt 2, Dunavan 2, Rupp, Rothwell NV: Jenna Bailey 4, Ava Martin 2, Brink, Cami Pearman, Olivia Baker, Burns, Thompson.
