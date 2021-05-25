WESTLAFAYETTE, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team found themselves down early but would rally to defeat Attica 8-6 on Tuesday in an IHSAA Class 1A Sectional game.
Cami Pearman had three RBIs for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor and Tera Thompson each had two RBIs, McKenzie Crowder had a RBI and winning pitcher Emily Fitzwater had two hits.
The Falcons will advance to Wednesday's semifinals, where they will face Riverton Parke, who beat Faith Christian 4-2 on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At West Lafayette, Ind.
IHSAA Sectional
North Vermillion 8, Attica 6
Attica`400`002`0`—`6`10`1
N. Vermillion`040`040`x`—`8`9`2
WP — Emily Fitzwater. LP — Greenwood. Two or more hits — A: Goodwin, Van de Water NV: Fitzwater, Jenna Bailey. 2B — A: Greenwood NV: Pearman. 3B — A: Swift, Goodwin. RBIs — A: Blankenship 2, Swift, Greenwood, Goodwin NV: Pearman 3, Tera Thompson 2, Callie Naylor 2, McKenzie Crowder.
