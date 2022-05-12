AP Logo

MILFORD — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team tied things up at 4-4 in the sixth inning, but Milford two runs in the seventh to get a 6-4 win.

Carlyn Crozier and Brynn Spenser each had two RBIs for the Trojans, while Brynlee Wright and Emmaleah Marshino each had two hits and a RBI for Milford and Mikayla Knake and Lydia Puetz each added one RBI.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Milford

Milford 6, Armstrong-Potomac 4

A-P`000`202`0`— `4 `6` 2

Milford`201`100`2`—`6`5`2

WP — Kirstyn Lucht. LP — Denley Heller. Two or more hits — M: Brynlee Wright, Emmaleah Marshino. 2B — AP: Carlyn Crozier, Heller, Ellie Cooper M: Marshino 2. RBIs — AP: Brynn Spenser 2, Crozier 2 M: Wright, Marshino, Lydia Puetz, Mikayla Knake.

