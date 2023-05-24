MAHOMET — Sophomore Maddie Logsdon came into Wednesday’s regional semifinal game with 31 RBIs this season for the Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs.
She was one of the players that Danville coach Corey Pullin knew would be key for the Vikings.
Logsdon recorded run-scoring hits in four straight at-bats, going 4-for-5 with 8 RBIs as the Bulldogs advanced into Saturday’s regional championship game with a 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
“When we played them last week, we saw there were two or three that we’re going to be key for us to get out or possibly pitch around,’’ Pullin said. “When there other players were able to get on base in front of her, it put us in a place where we had to pitch to her.’’
In the first inning, Logsdon got the scoring started with a 2-run single.
Just an inning later, Mahomet-Seymour (12-18) sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring five runs to take a 7-0 lead and this time Logsdon had an RBI-single to center.
The next time that Logsdon came to the plate, she delivered a 3-run double in the third inning that eventually allowed the Bulldogs to take an 11-1 lead.
Danville was forced to relieve senior Emmalee Trover with sophomore Kendall Rannebarger.
“Slow starts have been an issue all year for us,’’ Pullin said. “I don’t know if it’s that we are nervous or just not ready to play. We are awful young and these kids are trying to do things that they may not be used to doing with this group.
“They have played a lot in different places, but this was basically their first time playing together at the varsity level.’’
And while it may have looked like a possible 10-run rule game after three, the Vikings (6-17) got a little spark of life with a 2-run fourth inning as Arianna Edwards drove home two with a two-out double to right.
After a scoreless bottom of the fourth for Mahomet-Seymour, Danville scored three times in the fifth with Anna Houpt, who went went 3-for-4, driving home a run with a single to center.
“That’s what I appreciated about this team — they always came back and gave great effort,’’ Pullin said. “I’m proud of them for that. We didn’t ever stop playing.’’
The Vikings pulled within 11-6 at one point, but the Bulldogs regained control with a 3-run fifth inning as Logsdon drove home her final two runs with a single to right.
Pullin pointed out that seven of Danville’s nine starters will be back next season.
“Our seniors (Trover and Edwards) have given us a lot over the years,’’ he said. “All of these girls on this team get good grades and they are involved with a lot of things at school, so they do a pretty good job of managing their time.’’
Wednesday’s regional semifinal baseball game between Danville and Mahomet-Seymour was just starting when the Commercial-News went to press. Full details on that game can be found online at www.commerial-news.com or in Saturday’s print edition.
