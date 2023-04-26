TILTON — If Tuesday's game was earlier in the season, the Danville softball team may not have had the drive to make a comeback.
But the Lady Vikings only lost 6-3 to the Eagles after giving up four runs in the first inning.
"We got a little bit of slow start there and things didn't bounce our way, but we did what we needed to do the rest of the way," Danville coach Corey Pullin said. "Even in the start of the season, when the scores were more lopsided, we are thinking about winning innings and we would win more innings than games."
The Vikings scored their first run of the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Alicia Angus and would cut Rantoul's lead in half in the fifth on a two-run home run by sophomore KaLeah Bellik.
Bellik has been on a roll lately, being named Danville High School Player of the Week for hitting .500 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs last week and had three hits and a double in Monday's 4-1 loss to Champaign Centennial.
She was struggling with Rantoul pitcher Emily Curtis until the home run.
"My first two at bats, I was 0-2 and I said I had to do something," Bellik said. "I knew she was going to throw me a strike because I saw the defense move and I took advantage of that. I knew what was coming."
"She's been pretty solid even last year when she was a freshman and she hit over .500 and now she is hitting around 6-700 hundred overall, so she gives us a spark," Pullin said. "There are others that are doing that too and if we feed off that, we can do well. We got some role players like Arianna (Edwards) and Cheyenne (Walls) and Jaidyn (Hardesty) that are getting hits and with the weather getting better in these last few weeks, we should play better."
Bellik also said she is starting to warm up to being one of the most experienced players on the team for once.
"I always was the younger girl in the travel teams, so I am not used to being one of the oldest," Bellik said. "I had to step into a leadership role so younger players can look up to me, but I was always looking up to others and that has made me better."
Losing pitcher Kendall Rannebarger had two hits for Danville, who had two baserunners in the seventh, but could not get the chance to catch up with the Eagles.
Curtis had four RBIs at the plate for Rantoul, while Sofia Roelfs had two RBIs.
The young Lady Vikings have done well in the last few games, hanging with Rantoul and Centennial and beating Peoria Richwoods on Saturday.
"We are still learning how to play. We lost a good group of seniors last year and we have had some players come in and step into those roles and now we are getting better," Pullin said. "We talked before the game that we have 10 regular season games left and we are setting some goals. We are still 3-1 in the conference and tied for second with a big game with Central next Tuesday and the two Normal schools are undefeated."
"I think we can push ourselves a lot harder," Bellik said. "We have come a long way since the beginning but we have a lot to improve and grow more and we have to trust each other more. I think the second we do that, we should win more. But it is not about winning, it is about getting better as a team and I think we are doing that."
The Vikings will return to action on Thursday against Normal Community.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tilton
Rantoul 6, Danville 3
Rantoul`400`020`0`— `6 `8` 2
Danville`000`120`0`—`3`9`1
WP — Emily Curtis LP — Kendall Rannebarger. Two or more hits — R: Curtis D: Rannebarger 3. 2B — R: Curtis, Sofia Roelfs. D: Rannebarger. HR — D: KaLeah Bellik. RBIs — R: Curtis 4, Roelfs 2 D: Bellik 2, Alicia Angus.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
