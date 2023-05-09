HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team battled to a 8-3 win over North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Kayla Recker had two hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Jersey Cundiff had two hits and a RBI and Tobi West, Alexa Bailey and Riley Miller each had one RBI.
Addie Burns had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, while Tera Thompson had one RBI.
The Falcons will play South Vermillion on Wednesday, while the Cornjerkers will play St. Thomas More on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 8, North Vermillion 3
N. Vermillion`100`002`0`— `3 `6` 4
Hoopeston`221`120`x`—`8`10`1
WP — Jersey Cundiff. LP — Bailee Starkey. Two or more hits — NV: Addie Burns HA: Cundiff, Kayla Recker. 2B — NV: Burns. RBIs — NV: Burns 2, Tera Thompson HA: Recker 2, Cundiff, Alexa Bailey, Riley Miller, Tobi West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.