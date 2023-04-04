FISHER — The Hoopeston Area softball team hit the road and lost 14-1 to Fisher on Tuesday.
Macy Warner had a single and two stolen bases for the Cornjerkers.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 8:54 pm
