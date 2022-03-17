RANTOUL — The Hoopeston Area softball team took a 4-3 loss to Rantoul on Thursday.
Maddie Barnes took the loss for the Cornjerkers and had two hits and two RBIs and Alexa Bailey had one RBI.
The Cornjerkers will face Clifton Central on Friday.
