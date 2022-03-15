ARCOLA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team started the season on Tuesday with a 10-0 loss to Arcola.
Lilli Hutson had the lone hit for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Trinity Collins had a stolen base.
The Buffaloes will face Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Arcola
Arcola 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
GRF`000`000`— `0 `1` 5
Arcola`103`042`—`10`12`3
WP — Kacie Sisk. LP — Bailee Whittaker. Two or more hits — A: Avery Kessler 3, Keira Hohlbauch 3, Reyli Vega, Sisk. 2B — A: Hohlbauch 2. 3B — T: Avery Kessler, Jacey Kessler, Sisk. HR — T: Sisk. RBIs — A: Sisk 3, Jacey Kessler 2, Avery Kessler, Hohlbauch.
