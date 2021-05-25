PARIS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team went on the road to Paris on Tuesday.
The Buffaloes took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and would tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth, but the Tigers would get the last laugh with a run in the sixth for a 4-3 win.
Lilli Hutson, Makaelyn Lagacy and Bailee Whittaker each had one RBI for Geo-RF, while Whittaker had five strikeouts on the mound.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Paris
Paris 4,Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3
Geo-RF`200`100`0`—`3`4`3
Paris`030`001`x`—`4`8`2
WP — Burger. LP — Bailee Whittaker. Save — Moore. Two or more hits — P: Mathew, Kemper. 2B — P: Minor, Burger, Kemper. RBIs — GRF: Whittaker, Lilli Hutson, Makaelyn Lagacy P: Mathews 2, Todd.
