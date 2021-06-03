ST. JOSEPH — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team's season ended on Thursday with a 16-1 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden in a IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Trinity Collins had a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Lilli Hutson and Makaelyn Lagacy each added a hit.
The Spartans had 15 hits with Kaylee Ward have four hits and six RBIs and Alyssa Action got two hits and four RBIs.
PREP SOFTBALL
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1
Geo-RF`000`1`—`1`2`3
SJO`535`3`—`16`15`0
WP — Maggie Ward. LP — Bailee Whittaker. Two or more hits — SJO: Kaylee Ward 4, Peyton Jones, Alyssa Acton, Kennedy Hudson. 2B — SJO: Kaylee Ward 2, Maggie Ward, Addy Martinie. HR — SJO: Acton, Alyssa Ward. RBIs — GRF: Trinity Collins SJO: Kaylee Ward 6, Acton 4, Maggie Ward 3, Shayne Immke, Martinie.
