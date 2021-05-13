VILLA GROVE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team has 10 hits, but did not get enough runs as they lost 7-5 to Villa Grove on Thursday.
J'Lynn Waltz and Maddelyn Roach each had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Gentry Howard and Trinity Collins each had a RBI and Lilli Hutson had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Villa Grove
Villa Grove 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5
Geo-RF`200`030`0`—`5`10`3
Villa Grove`040`102`x`—`7`8`4
WP — Brown. LP — Bailee Whittaker. Two or more hits — GRF: J'lynn Waltz, Lilli Hutson, Maddelyn Roach VG: Wright, Reardon, Cordes. 2B — GRF: Waltz VG: Black, Brown, Wright. 3B — VG: Cordes. RBIs — GRF: Waltz, Roach, Gentry Howard, Trinity Collins VG: Cordes 2, Reardon, Wright, Pangburn.
