GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and would go on to beat Milford 10-6.
Bailee Whittaker had three hits with a home run and three RBIs for the Buffaloes, while Lilli Hudson had three hits and three RBIs, Trinity Collins had two hits and two RBIs and J'Lynn Waltz had two hits and a RBI.
Hunter Mowrey had three hits and two RBIs for Milford, while Anna Tovey had two RBIs and Jordin Lucht and Brynlee Wright each had two hits and an RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, Milford 6
Milford`200`002`2`—`6`12`3
Geo-RF`111`007`x`—`10`12`3
WP — Bailee Whittaker. LP — Julia Bushnell. Two or more hits — M: Hunter Mowrey 3, Jordin Lucht, Brynlee Wright, Anna McEwen, Emmaleah Marshino GRF: Lilli Hudson 3, Whittaker 3, Trinity Collins, J'Lynn Waltz. 2B — M: McEwen, Marshino, Tovey GRF: Collins 2, Hudson 2. HR — M: Lucht, Wright. GRF: Whittaker. RBIs — M: Mowrey 2, Tovey 2, Lucht, Wright GRF: Hudson 3, Whittaker 3, Collins 2, Waltz.
