At Millie Curtis Park, Potomac
Armstrong-Potomac 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8
Geo-RF `001 ` 040 `3 — `8 `16 `1
A-P `031 `008 `x ` — `12 `11 `4
WP — Tinley Parkerson. LP — Jordan Silvey. Two or more hits — GRF: J'Lynn Waltz 5, Silvey 2, Peyton McComas 2, Kayden Kraus 2, Aubrey Roberson 2. AP: Cami Saltsgaver 3, Laney Duden 2, Brynn Spencer 2. 2B — GRF: McComas. AP: Duden. 3B — GRF: McComas, Waltz. AP: Saltsgaver 2, Kelsey Blackford. HR — AP: Lindsey Suits. RBIs — GRF: Waltz 2, McComas 2, Kraus, Hadlee Hayes. AP: Saltsgaver 2, Spencer 2, Suits 2, Duden, Blackford, Faith Cline 1.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4-11 overall, 3-5 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Armstrong-Potomac 9-7 overall, 4-3 in the VVC.
