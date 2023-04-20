KANSAS — Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball pitcher Jordan Silvey pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts as the Buffaloes beat Tri-County 5-0.
Sophia Loucks had two RBIs for the Buffaloes, while Peyton McComas, Kaydence Kraus and Kiley Knight each had one hit.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Kansas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5, Tri-County 0
Geo-RF`131`00`— `5 `4` 4
Tri-County`000`00`—`0`1`4
WP — Jordan Silvey. LP — Christenberry. RBIs — GRF: Sophia Loucks.
