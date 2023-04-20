Buffaloes logo

KANSAS — Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball pitcher Jordan Silvey pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts as the Buffaloes beat Tri-County 5-0.

Sophia Loucks had two RBIs for the Buffaloes, while Peyton McComas, Kaydence Kraus and Kiley Knight each had one hit.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Kansas

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5, Tri-County 0

Geo-RF`131`00`— `5 `4` 4

Tri-County`000`00`—`0`1`4

WP — Jordan Silvey. LP — Christenberry. RBIs — GRF: Sophia Loucks.

